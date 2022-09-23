Entrance fees to be waived on National Public Lands Day; free to the public

In celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24, all entrance fees will be waived at National parks across the country.

Announced by the National Parks Service, many popular parks throughout the country will have entrance fees waived, meaning that you can get inside without needing to pay. Admission prices will all be free but other fees such as camping and special tours will be an additional charge.

Several National parks in Utah that normally charge entrance fees will take part in the celebration with sites such as Zion, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Arches National Park all being free to visitors. Other sites such as Dinosaur National Monument and Natural Bridges National Monument will also be free.

For those looking to visit a particular park in Utah, there’s a full list available on the National Parks Service website.

If you’re planning on visiting one of these sites on Saturday, expect to see more crowding and longer wait times, as many people around the country will also want to get into these parks for free.