Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse

The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning.

The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.

According to the “More Than a Flag” initiative’s website , a review committee will consider the public’s thoughts and send their top choices to the Utah State Flag Task Force, which is co-chaired by Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The task force will pick a flag to present to state legislature in hopes of approval this winter.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.