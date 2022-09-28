© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New Cache County assessor specially elected

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published September 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM MDT
Men and women standing around tables and suitcases
Brock Marchant
/
The Herald Journal
Cache County Republican Central Committee members vote in a special election for county assessor on Saturday.

In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell.

The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.

Only members of the party’s County Central Committee were able to vote. The committee, according to the Republicans’ webpage, consists of “Precinct Chairs, Vice Chairs, Secretaries, Treasurers; County Part Officers/Executive Committee members; Republican Elected officials representing or residing in Cache County.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache County
