New Cache County assessor specially elected

In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell.

The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.

Only members of the party’s County Central Committee were able to vote. The committee, according to the Republicans’ webpage, consists of “Precinct Chairs, Vice Chairs, Secretaries, Treasurers; County Part Officers/Executive Committee members; Republican Elected officials representing or residing in Cache County.”

