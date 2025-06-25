© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Palace at the End of the Sea' with Simon Tolkien on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:11 PM MDT
The book cover features a piece of flowing red fabric over an old-timey photo of a busy city street.
Amazon Publishing

Today we’ll talk with Simon Tolkien about his novel "The Palace at the End of the Sea," in which a young man comes of age and crosses continents in search of an identity — and a cause — at the dawn of the Spanish Civil War. We’ll also talk about part two of this historical saga "The Room of Lost Steps," continuing the story of an American boy with impossible dreams who is thrust into the cauldron of the Spanish Civil War.

Simon Tolkien is the author of "No Man’s Land," "Orders from Berlin," "The King of Diamonds," "The Inheritance," and "Final Witness." He studied modern history at Trinity College, Oxford, and went on to become a London barrister specializing in criminal defense. Simon is the grandson of J.R.R. Tolkien and is a director of the Tolkien Estate. In 2022 he was named as series consultant to the Amazon TV series The Rings of Power. He lives with his wife, vintage fashion author Tracy Tolkien, and their two children, Nicholas and Anna, in Southern California.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahAccess Utah
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content