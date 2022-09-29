319 animals illegally killed so far during fall season, DWR says; two to three big game animals reported in Cache Valley

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have found over 300 illegally killed animals so far during this year’s fall hunting seasons, officials say.

Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, according to a news release from the DWR on Monday, officers contacted around 13,700 people and inspected over 4,300 hunting licenses. Based on those interactions, conservation officers found 319 illegally killed animals — 39 of which were big game. Furbearer species and waterfowl are also included in the fall numbers.

“Of the 319 illegally killed animals, 250 of them are fish,” DWR Lt. Chad Bettridge told The Herald Journal, explaining those cases might have included fishing without a license, harvesting more fish than limits allow, or size restrictions. “Anything taken not in accordance with that law would be an illegally killed animal.”

