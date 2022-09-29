Police kill armed man, officer injured in Tuesday shooting

South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots early Tuesday morning with an armed man. Police killed the gunman and an officer was injured.

The gunman has been identified by police as 44-year-old Jebb Muir.

Police say the encounter began late Monday, shortly before midnight. Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun near 400 East and Robert Avenue. When the two officers approached the scene, a gunfire exchange occurred.

One officer was taken to the hospital with an undisclosed injury but is reported to be in stable and good condition.

It is reported that Muir died at the scene.

