North Logan Pumpkin Walk makes an early return to Cache Valley

October has officially begun — and the Cache Valley community has not been slow to get started on fall traditions.

The North Logan Pumpkin Walk, usually held in mid-October, will be taking to Elk Ridge Park early this year, bringing 45 themed pumpkin displays to the valley Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, as well as the following Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Along with creative displays, more than 600 carved pumpkins will line the path through the park. Photo-op areas and free treats provided by local businesses will also be available.

According to Gina Worthen, a member of the Pumpkin Walk Committee and a scene maker, hundreds of volunteers with a variety of skills have donated their time to bring this event together, including scene makers, pumpkin carvers, treat passers, electrical workers, as well as clean-up and service jobs workers.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.