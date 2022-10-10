Watch Utah's 1st District Debate with Blake Moore and Rick Jones

The Utah Debate Commission is hosting a series of debates between candidates for U.S. House and Senate seats. Tonight's debate in the race for U.S. House District 1 featured incumbent Rep. Blake Moore and Rick Jones.

The debate was moderated by Kerry Bringhurst, co-station manager of Utah Public Radio.

You can listen to the debates live on your local UPR station, or here at upr.org. A full list of upcoming and previous debates is available here.

