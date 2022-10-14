© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosts 2nd annual Great Salt Lake Summit

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson stands at a podium.
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday.

He was joined by researchers, policymakers, state and federal leaders and other stakeholders.

Attendees of the summit reviewed the progress that has been made since the last meeting. Experts explained Utah’s water sources, trends, and cycles, and discussed with attendees future actions to be taken.

Speaker Wilson announced his intention to introduce legislation in order to create Utah Water Ways. This would be a nonprofit, public-private partnership with the mission to help educate Utahns on how to conserve water.

Caitlin Keith
