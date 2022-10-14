Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosts 2nd annual Great Salt Lake Summit

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday.

He was joined by researchers, policymakers, state and federal leaders and other stakeholders.

Attendees of the summit reviewed the progress that has been made since the last meeting. Experts explained Utah’s water sources, trends, and cycles, and discussed with attendees future actions to be taken.

Speaker Wilson announced his intention to introduce legislation in order to create Utah Water Ways. This would be a nonprofit, public-private partnership with the mission to help educate Utahns on how to conserve water.

