Utah residents begin receiving mail-in ballots for 2022 election

With Election Day just a few weeks away, Utah officials began mailing ballots to residents throughout the state on Tuesday.

Active registered Utah voters automatically received their ballots in the mail starting on Tuesday, but inactive voters or those who haven’t requested a ballot will have until 5 p.m. on November 1 to get theirs.

Many might question the validity of mail-in ballots following false claims made during the 2020 election, but Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says that 89% of all Utah voters have confidence in the state’s own system. Henderson says that Utah’s mail-in ballots are very secure and officials have multiple levels of security in place to maintain a properly functioning system.

For those wanting to register to vote, registrations must be sent before 5 p.m. on October 28th at this website.

Election Day will take place on November 8.