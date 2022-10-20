National Governors Association meets in Utah to discuss youth mental health

National Governors Association (NGA) Chair New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Vice Chair Utah Governor Spencer Cox met this week with individuals working in youth mental health care to advance the Chair’s Initiative: Strengthening Youth Mental Health.

Governor Murphy said that one of the most important responsibilities of leaders is to protect the health and well-being of children, and that it is time to face it head on.

Governor Cox stated that mental health is an urgent issue in Utah and nationwide.

According to Clarify Health Institute, mental health hospitalizations are up 61% for those under 19, and suicide is now the second leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds.

Governor Murphy’s NGA Chair’s Initiative was introduced in July and as a result, governors across the nation are collaborating to find solutions.

This first two-day roundtable event was held in Salt Lake City, and the discussions will continue to take place in multiple states to support the Strengthening Youth Mental Health Initiative.

