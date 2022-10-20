© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New Halloween movie 'Curse of Crom' was filmed in American Fork

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT
"Curse of Crom" movie poster
IMDB

“Curse of Crom: The Legend of Halloween” is a recently released movie that was filmed in director Rob York’s home city of American Fork.

It pays homage to the classic 80s monster movies York grew up watching, and incorporates both modern-day Halloween traditions and the holiday’s ancient origins.

The film focuses on a group of high schoolers that accidentally release an old Irish entity in their hometown that must be stopped before midnight on Halloween.

York shot the film around his neighborhood using about five or six of his neighbor's houses.

This film is available on Prime Video, Peacock TV and Vudu.

Caitlin Keith
