Utah's first lady visits Mountain Crest to bestow United Sports award

Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level.

After presenting the award, Cox joined Mountain Crest’s unified basketball team in an intense game against faculty members.

Unified Sports teams are made up of both students with and without disabilities. With the gym full of cheerleaders, the marching band playing, and a crowded student section cheering them on, the Unified Basketball team beat the faculty 42-4.

