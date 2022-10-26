USU Eastern athlete identified as driver killed in head-on car accident

An athlete for Utah State Eastern’s women’s soccer team has been identified as the driver killed in a car accident near Soldier Summit this past weekend.

Lauren Bradshaw was the only person in her Toyota Corolla when she drifted into an oncoming lane Saturday night, crashing head-on into a pickup truck. In a tweet made by the school on Tuesday, the entirety of USU Eastern Athletics department shared their love and condolences to Lauren’s friends, families, teammates, and coaches who were devastated at the loss of the young student-athlete.

Bradshaw’s accident was a direct result of the first winter storm of the season. The Utah Highway Patrol says that it responded to over 300 accidents over the weekend resulting from the snow and rain conditions.

Bradshaw was originally from Lehi and attended Skyridge High School according to the school’s athletics website. During her freshman year there, Bradshaw won the state soccer championship with the Falcons.