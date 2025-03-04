'Saving Europe' with Tammy Proctor on Access Utah
Utah State University History Professor Tammy Proctor joins us today to talk about her new book "Saving Europe," which looks at American aid and intervention in Europe between 1914 and 1924.
In that crucial decade after the outbreak of World War I, Americans saw themselves in a novel role as protectors of European cultural heritage and as rescuers of vulnerable populations. The book traces the development of American views of their role in the wider world, providing valuable context for later U.S. global aid and development regimes after World War II. Very timely history in light of the recent dismantling of USAID.
Tammy M. Proctor is distinguished professor of history at USU and co-editor of the "Journal of British Studies." She is the author of "Female Intelligence: Women and Espionage in the First World War;" "Civilians in a World at War, 1914-1918;" "An English Governess in the Great War: The Secret Brussels Diary of Mary Thorp" (with Sophie de Schaepdrijver); and "Gender & the Great War" (co-edited with Susan R. Grayzel).