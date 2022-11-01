© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Local swimwear company donates to breast cancer awareness

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:49 AM MDT
A collection of pink swimwear in a cardboard box.
Photo courtesy of Sierra Wallace
In October, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink sweatshirts to women receiving breast cancer treatment.

A local woman-owned business has made efforts to empower women in the Cache Valley community through activewear.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink, cozy sweatshirts to women receiving treatment at The Huntsman Cancer Institute and The Intermountain Cancer Center.

In 2020, the swimwear company released their first-ever activewear line, including a light pink sweatshirt. According to the business’s marketing director, Sierra Wallace, when the Smithfield team first saw the bright color on the sweatshirts, they knew they wanted to do something for breast cancer awareness.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalBreast Cancer
Related Content