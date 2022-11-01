Local swimwear company donates to breast cancer awareness

A local woman-owned business has made efforts to empower women in the Cache Valley community through activewear.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Smithfield-based Nani Swimwear donated $10,000 worth of pink, cozy sweatshirts to women receiving treatment at The Huntsman Cancer Institute and The Intermountain Cancer Center.

In 2020, the swimwear company released their first-ever activewear line, including a light pink sweatshirt. According to the business’s marketing director, Sierra Wallace, when the Smithfield team first saw the bright color on the sweatshirts, they knew they wanted to do something for breast cancer awareness.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.