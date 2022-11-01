Pedestrian deaths are the highest they've been in a decade

The number of Utahns killed in traffic on foot, bikes and other mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters is higher this year than any in the past decade, according to state data.

So far this year, Utah drivers have killed 65 bikers and pedestrians and injured another 184.

Pedestrian deaths are rising across the nation and some cities, like Salt Lake City, are taking action to slow cars down by lowering speed limits in residential areas.

