Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program.

Citing a desire to control their own fate and finances, members of the Providence City Council voted unanimously last month to exit the consortium and directed the city administration to put out a request for proposals, or RFP, seeking bids from commercial trash haulers.

The city follows Smithfield, Richmond and Lewiston in charting their own course, creating some speculation that the remaining towns in the consortium could lose some bargaining power for a hauling contract or even fall apart altogether.

