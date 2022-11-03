Former Cache County attorney confirmed to Utah Court of Appeals

John Luthy bid farewell to the position of Cache County Attorney last week after being confirmed to serve as a Utah Court of Appeals judge.

Luthy received a favorable recommendation for the judgeship from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee on Oct. 17. Two days later, he was confirmed by the Utah Senate during an extraordinary session .

Luthy told The Herald Journal that Thursday was his last day on the job in Cache County, and he took the oath of office Friday afternoon.

“It is exciting,” Luthy said. “It was good to be at the county, and now good to be on to this next chapter.”

