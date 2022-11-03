© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Former Cache County attorney confirmed to Utah Court of Appeals

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM MDT
Portrait picture of a man wearing glasses in a dark blue suit with a red tie.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Cache County Attorney John Luthy was appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox to serve as a judge with Utah State Court of Appeals. He was confirmed by the Utah Senate on Oct. 19.

John Luthy bid farewell to the position of Cache County Attorney last week after being confirmed to serve as a Utah Court of Appeals judge.

Luthy received a favorable recommendation for the judgeship from the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee on Oct. 17. Two days later, he was confirmed by the Utah Senate during an extraordinary session.

Luthy told The Herald Journal that Thursday was his last day on the job in Cache County, and he took the oath of office Friday afternoon.

“It is exciting,” Luthy said. “It was good to be at the county, and now good to be on to this next chapter.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalUtah Court of AppealsCache County
Related Content