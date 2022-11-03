Study shows that there is still a wage gap for women and minorities in Utah

According to a 2022 study, Utah is still seeing wage gaps for minorities and women.

The study was recently conducted by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, detailing how there was a significant gap in jobs where women and minorities are underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and authority.

But, while there was a significant gap in those more authoritative types of jobs, the study showed that wage gaps weren’t as pronounced in jobs where similar levels of work are performed by different genders and ethnicities.

Governor Cox says that every state employee deserves fair compensation, believing that all the work they do is excellent on the behalf of all Utah residents.