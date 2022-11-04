© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Total lunar eclipse to take place on Election Day

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT
A red moon against the black night sky
Yu Kato
/
Unsplash

On top of next Tuesday being Election Day, a total lunar eclipse is scheduled to rise above Utah early that morning.

Because the eclipse is expected to take place early in the morning on November 8, Utah residents will need to wake up early if they want to see it, very early. Luckily, no special equipment is needed to see the coppery-red color of the moon.

The initial eclipse will begin at approximately 2:08 a.m. in Utah and the total eclipse will start at 3:16 a.m., lasting for about 45 minutes. The entire eclipse cycle is expected to end at 4:41 a.m.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred nearly three years ago and according to NASA, the next total eclipse will take place on March 14, 2025.

Tags
Utah News UPRtotal eclipseLunar Eclipse
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content