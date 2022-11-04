Total lunar eclipse to take place on Election Day

On top of next Tuesday being Election Day, a total lunar eclipse is scheduled to rise above Utah early that morning.

Because the eclipse is expected to take place early in the morning on November 8, Utah residents will need to wake up early if they want to see it, very early. Luckily, no special equipment is needed to see the coppery-red color of the moon.

The initial eclipse will begin at approximately 2:08 a.m. in Utah and the total eclipse will start at 3:16 a.m., lasting for about 45 minutes. The entire eclipse cycle is expected to end at 4:41 a.m.