Utah News

Chief deputy county clerk accused of a conflict of interest ahead of election day

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST
A pen next to a mail-in ballot
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash
A mail-in ballot

The chief deputy of the Utah County Clerk’s Office, Taylor Williams, was accused of a conflict of interest concerning a proposition on Tuesday’s ballot. The accusation, made by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, claims Williams is involved with a group opposing Orem City Proposition 2, which will determine whether Orem will form their own school district separate from the Alpine School District.

Williams’ role in the opposition isn’t known, but Leavitt claims he’s receiving payment from a political campaign. The Utah County Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels and his office are working with Williams to keep him away from some of his election administration duties.

Leavitt feels they shouldn’t allow the chief deputy any supervision of the clerk’s office election duties or allow him access to the ballot center of election computer systems. He also suggested they recount the ballots for Proposition 2 after Williams is removed from supervising election processes and personnel.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
