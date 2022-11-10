© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

USU celebrates third annual first-generation students' week

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published November 10, 2022
The Herald Journal

Utah State University is celebrating students who are the first generation in their family to pursue a four-year degree.

In honor of National First-Generation College Student Day, festivities to celebrate the third annual first-generation scholar week are being held at Utah State beginning Tuesday, according to an announcement made by the school.

This year, USU won’t just be celebrating these students for one day, as there will be multiple events held through Thursday. According to Karla Sandoval, USU’s student coordinator for Aggie First Scholars, the events will allow students to speak up about their experiences and bring awareness to the USU community.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah State University with a backdrop of mountains and a foreground of green trees.
Utah News
Read more: Programs and support encourage high first-generation enrollment at USU
Duck Thurgood
First-year enrollment at USU increased by a record 14.1%, but even higher was the first-generation enrollment, which was at 16.3%.

