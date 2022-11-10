USU celebrates third annual first-generation students' week

Utah State University is celebrating students who are the first generation in their family to pursue a four-year degree.

In honor of National First-Generation College Student Day, festivities to celebrate the third annual first-generation scholar week are being held at Utah State beginning Tuesday, according to an announcement made by the school.

This year, USU won’t just be celebrating these students for one day, as there will be multiple events held through Thursday. According to Karla Sandoval, USU’s student coordinator for Aggie First Scholars, the events will allow students to speak up about their experiences and bring awareness to the USU community.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.