A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front.

The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.

Earthquakes of this magnitude aren’t uncommon in Utah, and in fact happen about once a month. However, the Wasatch fault that makes earthquakes possible in Utah can cause much greater disaster, with a record of 6.5-magnitude and a capability of up to 7.5.

It’s not unlikely that a major earthquake will hit Utah within the next 50 years, so experts are encouraging Utahns to take this as a sign to prepare. Tips include having earthquake insurance and a 72-hour kit, moving heavy objects away from beds, and securing water heaters.