Utah News

New design for Utah’s state flag is one step away from being approved

Utah Public Radio | By Corbin Allen For The Herald Journal
Published November 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
A digital graphic of a red, white, and blue flag for Utah's new state flag
The Herald Journal

The Utah State Flag Task Force settled on a new design for the state flag on Thursday, and now it falls to the Utah Legislature to vote to adopt the new design or keep the current one come January 2023.

During Thursday’s meeting, Utah leaders made a point to clarify what a new state flag would mean for the previous flag.

“We will continue to pay tribute to our state seal,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “I’m hopeful they will fly that flag but I am hopeful that we will fly this flag as well.”

Cox said he he had talked to many Utah residents about the new flag and responses have ranged from welcoming to complete opposition.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

