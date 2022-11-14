New design for Utah’s state flag is one step away from being approved

The Utah State Flag Task Force settled on a new design for the state flag on Thursday, and now it falls to the Utah Legislature to vote to adopt the new design or keep the current one come January 2023.

During Thursday’s meeting, Utah leaders made a point to clarify what a new state flag would mean for the previous flag.

“We will continue to pay tribute to our state seal,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “I’m hopeful they will fly that flag but I am hopeful that we will fly this flag as well.”

Cox said he he had talked to many Utah residents about the new flag and responses have ranged from welcoming to complete opposition.

