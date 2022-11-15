3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah

Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago.

15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.

It’s believed by police that the trio received a ride to go to southern Utah where the boys have other friends and family. Police and other officials are under the assumption that the siblings aren’t in danger, but that the lack of knowledge about their current whereabouts is a huge concern.

Any information regarding where the three Barlow brothers might be will be crucial toward finding them and police are asking anybody with info to call 801-76-3020 or 801-794-3970.