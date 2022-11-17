Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County.

On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.

The investigation revealed that the bird had been shot with a small caliber gun. The bullet had gone through one of its legs and into the abdomen, and it appears that the eagle was able to fly for a short time before succumbing to blood loss.

