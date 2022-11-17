© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County

Utah Public Radio | By Jennifer Jackson Idaho Fish and Game
Published November 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST
A deceased bald eagle laying on grass
Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game
A bald eagle was illegally shot in Bear Lake County.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County.

On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.

The investigation revealed that the bird had been shot with a small caliber gun. The bullet had gone through one of its legs and into the abdomen, and it appears that the eagle was able to fly for a short time before succumbing to blood loss.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

