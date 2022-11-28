Primary Children's Hospital delays non-emergency procedures due to RSV surge

Due to a recent surge of children with the respiratory illness RSV, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that the hospital is delaying many pre-scheduled non-emergency procedures and surgeries this week.

In a release issued by the hospital, Dustin Lipson, administrator of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, stated their “patient volumes are exceeding typical winter surge levels, and the hospital has been at or near capacity for several consecutive weeks.” He also noted this is combined with high volumes of patients coming to the emergency department for other various illnesses and injuries.

Up to 50 procedures are expected to be postponed this week. That’s about 10% of all surgeries and procedures at the hospital.