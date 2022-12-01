Utah-based Myrin Ranch receives Leopold Conservation Award

The Myrin family was presented with a crystal trophy and $10,000 at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in Provo, Utah on Nov. 17. This award is given yearly to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in recognition of their efforts in ecological benefits, resilience, leadership, innovation and going above and beyond what they need to do.

The Myrin Ranch met all these requirements. David Bailey is the Western Director of the Leopold Conservation Award Program. “I think one of the main things that stood out is just their passion for innovation and adaptability. They really adapted these practices years ago," Bailey said.

The Myrin Ranch manages about 35,000 acres of land in Duchesne County. By implementing conservation techniques, such as utilizing electric fencing and grazing management, they were able to double their carrying capacity — despite rising challenges brought on by drought.

Nils Myrin, a member of the Myrin family, said that they are most proud of their conservation efforts with cattle management and wildlife. The ranch hosts deer, elk, sage grouse and other wildlife populations, and they move cattle frequently to protect sensitive wildlife areas at key migration times.

“I think we do a lot of work on the way we manage the ranch and in the land, with kind of a long-term land health perspective. And so it's nice to be recognized for that through the award," Myrin said.

Bailey said the Leopold Conservation Award was put in place to help other farmers and ranchers see the benefits of such conservation practices. Myrin said the award helped them tell the ranch's story.

"Well, it's been a long process in the making, with my grandfather having a type of perspective on when he started. We enjoy being on the land and enjoy the wildlife aspect too," Myrin said.

