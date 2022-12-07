Construction for new Providence skatepark to begin July 2023

In late 2020, eighth-grader Abran Soto walked into the Providence City Office to inquire about a skatepark.

Living on the south side of the valley, where access to recreation is limited, Abran and his friends wanted a skatepark close to home.

“I was so impressed with my kid at the time,” said Amy Soto, Abran’s mother. “I was like, let's follow up with this.”

In less than two days, Abran and Amy got nearly 500 signatures in favor of a new skatepark in Providence. People of all ages were interested in signing, according to Amy.

