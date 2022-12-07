© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Construction for new Providence skatepark to begin July 2023

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published December 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST
Two girls looking at items in a glass case
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Jessica Crystal, left, talks with Allee Gerfen while shopping at Directive Boardshop on Monday in Logan. Directive is helping raise money for a proposed skate park in Providence.

In late 2020, eighth-grader Abran Soto walked into the Providence City Office to inquire about a skatepark.

Living on the south side of the valley, where access to recreation is limited, Abran and his friends wanted a skatepark close to home.

“I was so impressed with my kid at the time,” said Amy Soto, Abran’s mother. “I was like, let's follow up with this.”

In less than two days, Abran and Amy got nearly 500 signatures in favor of a new skatepark in Providence. People of all ages were interested in signing, according to Amy.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalConstructionProvidence Utah
