Drought experts hope for substantial snowfall in Utah this winter

As heavy snowstorms continue to blanket different areas throughout Utah, drought experts are hoping that this substantial amount of snowfall continues throughout the winter season.

For months, Utah conditions have been in drought-like conditions, seeing very dry summer and fall months. Recently, several snowstorms have traveled through the state providing substantial amounts of water to make up for those dry months and experts are hoping it stays like this for quite some time.

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, snowpack is 150% above average for this time of year when compared to last year. It’s also being reported that the state’s extreme drought conditions have improved by 15%.

Laura Haskell, drought coordinator, says that Utah is already a third where the snowpack needs to be, saying that the state needs 15 inches of water for the year. Haskell says that it will take years to get out of the drought Utah is currently facing, but says that people can help mother nature by conserving water throughout the winter months.