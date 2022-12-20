Ice Castles to open December 21, earliest opening ever

The Midway Ice Castles are set to open to the public on December 21, the earliest opening the attraction has ever seen and just days before Christmas.

For 12 years, the Ice Castles have served as a popular Utah attraction, bringing fantasy to life with gigantic structures of ice to the hundreds of visitors it gets. Visitors will get the chance to see ice-carved tunnels, slides, thrones, fountains, and ice displays embedded with color-changing LED lights to make it look all the more magical.

In a recent press release, Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird says that this early opening will be the first time the attraction has opened before Christmas and that everyone involved is excited to welcome guests to the Ice Castles over the holiday break.

Last season, the Ice Castles opened on January 14 following warm winter conditions and then had to close early in February 2022 as temperatures continued to increase. This year, however, artisans have been using the cold weather conditions to their advantage by creating and harvesting these ice sculptures around the clock.