Utah News

City, county closures for new year’s

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published December 30, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Cache County and area cities, including the city of Logan, will observe the new year with office closures on Monday, Jan. 2.

Logan City offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, as will the cemetery, golf course and public library (the library will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2). Waste collection will be functioning that day, according to the city, and the recreation center will be open.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

