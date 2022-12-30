City, county closures for new year’s

Cache County and area cities, including the city of Logan, will observe the new year with office closures on Monday, Jan. 2.

Logan City offices and landfill will be closed on Monday, as will the cemetery, golf course and public library (the library will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2). Waste collection will be functioning that day, according to the city, and the recreation center will be open.

