Weekend storm brings avalanche warning to northern Utah, Southern Idaho

Wintery weather over New Year’s weekend has resulted in an avalanche warning for the majority of Utah’s mountains including the Bear River Range.

According to the Nation Weather Service forecast office in Salt Lake City , high avalanche danger is affecting several ranges including the Wasatch, Bear River, and Uinta. Backcountry travelers are being told to avoid slopes sleeper 30 degrees.

“Heavy snow and drifting created unstable slabs on slopes with a persistent weak layer buried 2-4 feet deep. Dangerous avalanches could be triggered from a distance or below,” the Utah Avalanche Center wrote in a tweet on Monday .

