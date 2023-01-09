Man dies after falling under TRAX train in Salt Lake City

After exiting a TRAX train at the Mall/City Center stop, a man fell between the train’s cars and died Saturday night.

Authorities responding to the scene believe that the man hit his head and was run over by the moving train, as the TRAX operator was unaware that he had fallen between the cars.

An ongoing investigation has been launched regarding the incident causing the train to be temporarily closed. During that time, a bus bridge served the area between Gallivan Center and Temple Square until train service resumed. Officials with TRAX say that customers could experience delays due to the accident.