Utah News

45 Utah Army National Guard soldiers to be stationed overseas

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Members of the Utah Army National Guard
Fox 13 News

Soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard will be deployed overseas at the US European Command Post for one full year.

On Sunday during a deployment ceremony, 45 soldiers and their families were honored at the Camp Williams Readiness Center. Those 45 soldiers will be headed overseas to help support NATO allies by providing training assistance and aggression deterrence.

Lt. Darrin Gumicio with the Main Command Post Operational Detachment says that the organization approaches things as if they were one giant command post family. Gumicio says that without a good line of communication, soldiers can’t focus on what makes them ready for a mission and it all starts with the concept of family.

