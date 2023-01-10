Man dies while skiing at private Utah resort

Over the weekend, a man was killed during a skiing accident at an exclusive members-only resort in North Utah.

Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that the man was skiing at Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday where he reportedly hit a snowbank, was launched into the air, and suffered fatal injuries upon hitting the ground.

Further details on the type of injuries he received or what medical assistance he received aren’t available, but the man’s body was taken in for an autopsy at the state medical examiner’s office. The man’s identity hasn’t been released either, but it’s been revealed that he was 38 years old.