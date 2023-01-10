© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Man dies while skiing at private Utah resort

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Ski poles stuck in the ground
Urban Sanden
/
Unsplash

Over the weekend, a man was killed during a skiing accident at an exclusive members-only resort in North Utah.

Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that the man was skiing at Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday where he reportedly hit a snowbank, was launched into the air, and suffered fatal injuries upon hitting the ground.

Further details on the type of injuries he received or what medical assistance he received aren’t available, but the man’s body was taken in for an autopsy at the state medical examiner’s office. The man’s identity hasn’t been released either, but it’s been revealed that he was 38 years old.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch first opened in 2021 according to Lift Blog and has since been reserved as an exclusive resort for homeowners and investors.

Tags
Utah News UPRSkiDeath
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content