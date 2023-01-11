Community Centerpiece: Ellen Eccles Theatre approaches 100-year anniversary

To some, it’s a job. For others, it’s being a part of a community. To many, it’s a surprise it is even here. And for one person, it was the whole reason they stayed in Logan.

The Ellen Eccles Theatre has been in Logan since 1923 and is coming up on its 100-year anniversary in March.

Wendi Hassan, executive director for the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, said the theatre is supported by a community dedicated as much to the arts as they are to their jobs.

Hassan said Mayor Holly Daines filled the seat of executive director for three months. The chamber of commerce director used to teach tap dance. Former Mayor Russell Fjeldsted had an art studio above his store.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.