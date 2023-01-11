© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah Supreme Court to hear redistricting lawsuit

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM MST
The Utah House of Representatives
Utah House of Representatives
/
The legislature approved the new maps in 2022

The Utah Supreme Court will hear a case questioning the constitutionality of the new congressional district maps. In 2022, Utah lawmakers approved the new maps, ignoring the recommendations from Utah’s Independent Redistricting Committee, which was created to combat the practice of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of boundaries in which district maps are redrawn to give one party an advantage over another. The plaintiffs, including the League of Women Voters, claim that the new maps are gerrymandered and do not reflect the current population and demographics of the state.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonUtah Supreme CourtRedistrictingLeague of Women Voters
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content