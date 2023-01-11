Utah Supreme Court to hear redistricting lawsuit

The Utah Supreme Court will hear a case questioning the constitutionality of the new congressional district maps. In 2022, Utah lawmakers approved the new maps, ignoring the recommendations from Utah’s Independent Redistricting Committee, which was created to combat the practice of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of boundaries in which district maps are redrawn to give one party an advantage over another. The plaintiffs, including the League of Women Voters, claim that the new maps are gerrymandered and do not reflect the current population and demographics of the state.