Logan council discusses preserving the city's hydropower through sediment removal

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed appropriating $1 million in electric fund reserves for sediment removal at Second Dam.

According to Mark Montgomery, the city’s director of light and power, the Logan River’s dams are diversions that ultimately generate hydropower for Logan. The dams are also sediment traps.

“When sediment goes down through the hydro equipment, it tends to ruin it because it’s like sandpaper is on them all the time,” Montgomery said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.