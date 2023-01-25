Cache County dog ordinance updated

Cache County Council members voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday night updating the county ordinance pertaining to dogs.

Interim Attorney Dane Murray said the change came “in response to a state statute that was passed that changed what counties and municipalities can do with their animal ordinances.”

He said the ordinance brings county code into compliance with state decisions. Because of the discrepancies, officers have had their hands tied in enforcing some county animal ordinances for the past seven months or so.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.