Man arrested for alleged stabbing at hotel in Logan

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night.

Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say.

Logan City Police Lt. Brooks Davis said the alleged victim in the case was transported to a local hospital with “fairly severe” lacerations to his head and neck. However, Davis said the latest updates indicated the man was in stable condition.

