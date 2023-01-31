Bill for new Utah state flag passes the Senate

With Senate Bill 31 passing 17-10 on Monday, Utah is now one step closer to having a new state flag.

Several months ago, a special commission was created to help come up with a new design for a new state flag that would replace the old Utah flag. Along the way, public input was incorporated to help narrow down design choices before one was officially selected in November.

The proposed state flag includes a blue sky, red rocks representing southern Utah, a white mountain range representing historic tribes, a gold hexagon signifying strength, a gold beehive signifying industry, and a 5-point star symbolizing statehood. On Monday, the flag design was altered to remove an eight-point Native American “hope star.”

However, the decision to select a new state flag hasn’t come without controversy, as many people are divided on the design. Many people are all for the new design, but many others believe it to be a “woke” decision and believe that officials are “canceling” the current state flag. Officials say that the current flag will be used as a ceremonial flag once the new flag replaces it as the state flag.

Senate Bill 31 will advance to the Utah House of Representatives for further consideration.