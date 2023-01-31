© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Bill for new Utah state flag passes the Senate

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM MST
A digital graphic of a red, white, and blue flag for Utah's new state flag
The Herald Journal

With Senate Bill 31 passing 17-10 on Monday, Utah is now one step closer to having a new state flag.

Several months ago, a special commission was created to help come up with a new design for a new state flag that would replace the old Utah flag. Along the way, public input was incorporated to help narrow down design choices before one was officially selected in November.

The proposed state flag includes a blue sky, red rocks representing southern Utah, a white mountain range representing historic tribes, a gold hexagon signifying strength, a gold beehive signifying industry, and a 5-point star symbolizing statehood. On Monday, the flag design was altered to remove an eight-point Native American “hope star.”

However, the decision to select a new state flag hasn’t come without controversy, as many people are divided on the design. Many people are all for the new design, but many others believe it to be a “woke” decision and believe that officials are “canceling” the current state flag. Officials say that the current flag will be used as a ceremonial flag once the new flag replaces it as the state flag.

Senate Bill 31 will advance to the Utah House of Representatives for further consideration.

Tags
Utah News UPRUtah Flagbills
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content