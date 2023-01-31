Cache Valley educators march against ‘scholarship’ bill, passes Senate in 20-8 vote

Cache Valley educators took to Logan’s Main Street on Wednesday evening to demonstrate their opposition to HB215 — a near $42 million bill providing wage increases for public school teachers while establishing a “Utah Fits All Scholarship Program” for private schools.

“We think you can do a lot of good things with $42 million aside from giving it to … private entities,” said Curtis Benjamin, the UniServ director for Utah Education Association’s northern region, who participated in the event.

However, less than 24 hours later, the bill passed the Utah Senate in a 20-8 vote that rendered the legislation veto- and referendum-proof.

