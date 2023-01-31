© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Cache Valley educators march against ‘scholarship’ bill, passes Senate in 20-8 vote

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST
Protestors walking on a sidewalk
Photo courtesy of Curtis Benjamin
Logan Education Association President Rayann Hansen (left) and Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield march on Main Street in opposition of HB215.

Cache Valley educators took to Logan’s Main Street on Wednesday evening to demonstrate their opposition to HB215 — a near $42 million bill providing wage increases for public school teachers while establishing a “Utah Fits All Scholarship Program” for private schools.

“We think you can do a lot of good things with $42 million aside from giving it to … private entities,” said Curtis Benjamin, the UniServ director for Utah Education Association’s northern region, who participated in the event.

However, less than 24 hours later, the bill passed the Utah Senate in a 20-8 vote that rendered the legislation veto- and referendum-proof.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalbillsProtest
Related Content