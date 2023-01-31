© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Intermountain Health performed a record number of transplants in 2022

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST
Intermountain Healthcare, whose Intermountain Medical Center Patient Tower in Murray, Utah, is seen here, is a leader in the generic drug company being launched by hospitals.
Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare
Intermountain Healthcare, whose Intermountain Medical Center Patient Tower in Murray, Utah, is seen here, is a leader in the generic drug company being launched by hospitals.

In 2022, Intermountain Health performed a record-breaking 300 adult transplants, thanks to the generosity of organ donors, their families and a team of transplant caregivers at Intermountain.

Organs transplanted by Intermountain last year included livers, kidneys, and hearts. In 2021, the team performed 289 transplants.

The largest increase was in live organ transplants, with 32 living kidney transplants and 13 living liver transplants.

Transplant surgeon Dr. Jean Botha says that this uptick in transplants is in part due to improvements in technologies and ever-changing medical advances.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR.
