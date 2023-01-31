Intermountain Health performed a record number of transplants in 2022

In 2022, Intermountain Health performed a record-breaking 300 adult transplants, thanks to the generosity of organ donors, their families and a team of transplant caregivers at Intermountain.

Organs transplanted by Intermountain last year included livers, kidneys, and hearts. In 2021, the team performed 289 transplants.

The largest increase was in live organ transplants, with 32 living kidney transplants and 13 living liver transplants.

Transplant surgeon Dr. Jean Botha says that this uptick in transplants is in part due to improvements in technologies and ever-changing medical advances.