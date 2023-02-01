© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Winter storms, frigid temps blanket Cache Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Andrew Weeks & The Herald Journal
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
Darrell Chesley clears the snow from his driveway on Sunday in Wellsville.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Darrell Chesley clears the snow from his driveway on Sunday in Wellsville.

Cache Valley was blanketed with at least a foot of snow — and in some place more — over the weekend, followed by frigid temperatures on Monday.

“It was a pretty impressive storm,” said Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center. “I know we had 10 inches at my house.”

“Another significant event happened on Dec. 2 when between 8 and 9 inches of snow was produced, while the latest weekend snowfall had 8-10 inches with a few pockets of 12-inch reports,” he said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache ValleyTemperature
Related Content