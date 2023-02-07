Aggie Chocolate Factory brings beloved children’s book to life

The 1964 children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was brought to life at the Aggie Chocolate Factory in Logan as one group of sixth-grade students created their own unique chocolate bar.

Silvana Martini, a Professor of Food Science and the director of the Aggie Chocolate Factory, says that the factory was very excited to have these kids visit during this annual tradition inspired by the beloved children’s book. Every year, the factory opens its doors every February 1 at 10 a.m. for kids to visit and create their own magical creations.

This year, student Sienna Anderson took part in a class competition to discover the best candy bar idea and her “Sunset Sweet” bar managed to win it all. Anderson’s bar combines milk chocolate and potato chips with a pretzel in the middle and Reese’s Pieces surrounding the edges. Anderson says that the bar is crunchy, sweet, and salty all at the same time.

Mark Sanderson, who teaches the class of students that visited the factory, says that the American Academy of Innovative focuses on project-based learning and experiential learning.

Upon visiting the factory located at Utah State University, Anderson and the rest of her class got to participate in the tradition and create the Sunset Sweet bar, which were hand-wrapped and gifted to the students by factory workers as a memento.