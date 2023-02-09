Eagle Mountain's new deer decoys help deer cross the highway safely

The City of Eagle Mountain has placed two decoy deer on the side of Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in order to decrease the number of deer killed by cars on that road.

The two fake deer named Jane and Jill show deer a designated spot on the highway where the UDOT fencing is left open for wildlife to cross.

Wildlife Biologist Todd Black is the one who came up with the idea because so many deer are hit by cars every year, which also causes expensive damage to the vehicles.

Along with the decoys, Eagle Mountain is putting in new technology that will tell drivers when to slow down.

The new wildlife-radar detection system works by thermal image scanning a wide area. When animals are detected, a warning light will go off at both ends of the highway near the crossing.

