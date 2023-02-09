Utah city ranked least glamorous in the country

West Valley City has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the United States.

According to the ranking by Lawnstarter , West Valley City came in at the very bottom of the list consisting of 200 of America’s largest cities. Cities included in the ranking were judged based on fine dining, beauty, fashion, entertainment, clubs, and status and wealth.

West Valley City didn’t rank 200, the lowest possible score, in any of those individual categories, but it was ranked 191 in beauty and 198 in entertainment.

Fortunately for the Beehive State, Salt Lake City was the highest-ranked Utah city in the ranking, sitting at number 42 overall. Both Salt Lake City and West Valley City were the only two Utah locations to make the ranking.

As for the most glamorous city in the United States? That honor was given to New York City.