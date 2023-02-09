© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah city ranked least glamorous in the country

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Aerial shot of West Valley City, Utah
Photo: West Valley City

West Valley City has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the United States.

According to the ranking by Lawnstarter, West Valley City came in at the very bottom of the list consisting of 200 of America’s largest cities. Cities included in the ranking were judged based on fine dining, beauty, fashion, entertainment, clubs, and status and wealth.

West Valley City didn’t rank 200, the lowest possible score, in any of those individual categories, but it was ranked 191 in beauty and 198 in entertainment.

Fortunately for the Beehive State, Salt Lake City was the highest-ranked Utah city in the ranking, sitting at number 42 overall. Both Salt Lake City and West Valley City were the only two Utah locations to make the ranking.

As for the most glamorous city in the United States? That honor was given to New York City.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
