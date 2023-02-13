© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Bill designed to ban HOAs from requiring green lawns during droughts

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Green blades of grass
Timothy Eberly
/
Unsplash

Senate Bill 191 is designed to block HOAs from requiring houses to have green lawns during a drought.

Sponsored by Sen. Wayne Harper, who says that even with Utah facing an ongoing drought and the continuous shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, he keeps hearing homeowners complain about strict HOA requirements. Harper says that homeowners have been fined by their HOAs for having yellow spots in their lawns and through this bill, those fines can’t be placed on homeowners trying to conserve water.

During Friday’s Senate Business & Labor Committee, Harper described SB191 as a bill of “common sense” and that by passing it, it sends the message that “we support conservation.”

In recent years, the Utah legislature has explored different options banning HOAs from requiring turf, with some communities restricting the usage of non-functional turf in future developments of housing. This year, the legislature has provided incentives for getting rid of grass, but have resisted outright banning nonfunctional turf.

SB191 earned a unanimous vote from the committee and will move onto the full Senate for a vote.

Tags
Utah News UPRbillshome owning
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content